India, US hold Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): India and the United States (US) on Tuesday held Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi during which contemporary regional developments in South Asia, Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific were discussed.

The consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

The FOC provided an opportunity to continue conversations begun during the Foreign Secretary's visit to the United States in October 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Both parties discussed the progress made in further solidifying the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



The two sides reiterated their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, with the objective of ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Foreign Secretary and Under Secretary Nuland took stock of a number of initiatives and frameworks that reflect common strategic interests, including Quad, I2U2, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative (IPMDA), the official statement read.

Both sides agreed to work together during India's ongoing G20 Presidency.

They also agreed to intensify cooperation in multilateral fora and international organizations, including the UN, on global issues of mutual interest, according to the release.

The productive and substantive meeting enabled both sides to continue a regular dialogue that has been instrumental in enhancing mutual understanding and in the identification of opportunities for further growth and enrichment of the India-US partnership. (ANI)

