India, US in contact over Trump's visit: MEA

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): India and the United States are in contact through diplomatic channels over the proposed visit of President Donald Trump, Minister of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"Speculations have been made on this for months... When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India... Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

Kumar's remarks come amid reports that Trump is likely to make a state visit to India towards the end of February.

A senior Indian official had told ANI that Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu's appointment as the new Ambassador of India to the US will be announced 'soon' in light of the possibility that Trump is likely to be visiting India in February-end.

During the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in last September, Modi, who shared the dais with Trump, invited the latter and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

The Indian invitation to Trump was reiterated last month by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when they called on Trump at the White House after meeting with their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. (ANI)

