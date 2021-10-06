India, US rooted in shared values, believers in free, resilient Indo-Pacific: Dy Secy of State

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said the ties between India and United States is rooted in shared values of the two countries and both are believers in the free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman said during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here.

"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added.



Foreign Secretary Shringla said that ties between the two countries have seen "very steady growth" in both in substance pace and momentum in past few years.

"From past few decades, more in past few years, our relationship has seen very very steady growth in both in substance pace and momentum," Shringla said.

Earlier today, Sherman met medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi and held discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine production.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman said, "It was a pleasure to meet with medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi today. We talked about everything they're doing to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic--and India's leadership on vaccine production and assistance."

US Deputy Secretary of State arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues. (ANI)

