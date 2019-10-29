India and US flag
India and US flag

India, US sign SOI to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India and the US have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) "to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT).
The SOI was signed during the ninth meeting of DTTI Group, which held on October 24 and was co-chaired by Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, from the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ellen M Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, from the US Department of Defense.
DTTI Group Meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the United States, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment.
A number of Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established under DTTI to promote mutually agreed projects within their domains.
The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion within nine to twelve months and other projects in earlier stages of discussion.
The co-chairs were also pleased that significant progress has been made on developing a DTTI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification and development of cooperative projects under DTTI. The SOP will serve as the framework for DTTI and allow both sides to reach and document a mutual understanding on how to define and achieve success. The upcoming 2+2, potentially this December in Washington D.C., is the near-term opportunity to finalize the SOP. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:41 IST

PM Modi meets Saudi energy minister

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, on Tuesday met Minister for Energy, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:09 IST

PM Modi meets Saudi Environment Minister, held 'useful' discussion

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, in Riyadh and held "useful discussion" on exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing and water technologies be

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:49 IST

Saudi Arabia: PM Modi meets King of Jordan, discusses ways to...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday met King of Jordan King Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:32 IST

Afghan security forces killed 11 Taliban fighters in Nangarhar province

Nangarhar (Afghanistan), Oct 29 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 11 Taliban militants were killed and eight others arrested in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan security officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:18 IST

IHC cancel Pak authorities decision of nullifying JUI-F senator...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Islamabad High Court on Tuesday cancelled Pakistan authorities' decision where they nullified the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:26 IST

Nepali climber Nirmal Purja scripts history, climbed 14 peaks in 7 months

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 29 (ANI): A Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai", has set a new record of summit--14 mountains in less than seven months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:22 IST

Saudi crown prince congratulates Trump on death of ISIS chief

Washington [US], Oct 29 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday (local time) congratulated US President Donald Trump on the successful operation that resulted in the death of Islamic States (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, said the White House.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:00 IST

PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia heralds a new era in Indo-Saudi relations, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said while adding that the visit will further bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a "closer strategic partnership" from a purely "buyer-seller" relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhi's Strategic Petroleum

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:45 IST

PM Modi to hold talks with Saudi king today

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:26 IST

Philippines: Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Mindanao, no casualty

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, the Philippines on Tuesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:18 IST

B'desh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (Xinhua/ANI): A High Court division bench in Bangladesh has granted Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus' plea seeking more time to surrender before a court.

Read More
iocl