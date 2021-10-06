India-US ties have seen 'very steady growth' in past few years: FS Shringla

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The relationship between India and the United States has seen "very steady growth" in both in substance pace and momentum in past few years, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

"From past few decades, more in past few years, our relationship has seen very very steady growth in both in substance pace and momentum," Shringla said during a meeting with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.

The US official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.



During her visit from October 5-7, she will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, Sherman said that India and US partnership is rooted in "our shared values".

"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman said during a meeting with Shringla.

"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added. (ANI)

