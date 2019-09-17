External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking during a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking during a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

India, US to address 'sharper edges' of their relations in not so distant future: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Referring to the recent trade differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India and the US would address the 'sharper edges' of their relations in a not so distant future.
"My expectation is that some of the sharper edges that many of you have seemed to pick up would be addressed in some form in a not so distant future. Exactly which ones, all that is really the Commerce Ministers' remit," Jaishankar said while responding to a question on the trade difference between New Delhi and Washington at a press conference here.
The minister said that the trade issues are reflective of substantial relations between the two countries. "The only way you cannot have a trade problem is when you do not trade. Trade problems happen with the people you are closest to because it's actually with them that you do the most trade."
Jaishankar said the government had been engaging for months with the US to try and resolve the trade issues. "It's a glass 90 per cent full rather than 10 per cent empty," he said.
"I have always been optimistic that a time will come when after a lot of these exchanges mostly at the bureaucratic level, there would be an effort to take it to a higher level, then sit down and see where we can find a common ground where there is give and trade and find ways by which it works for both of us," he said.
Jaishankar, who was addressing the press briefing on the occasion of 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in power in the second term, said the relations between the two countries have come a long way in the last 20 years when considered "political comfort, security cooperation, amount of trade" between them today.
Speaking on the "Howdy, Modi!" event, in which US President Donald Trump and Modi will address thousands of Indian Americans in Houston next week, the Foreign Minister said it was a "great achievement" for the community.
"I regard this as a great achievement of the Indian American community. When there is an event of this size, and you have someone like President Trump coming there, I think this shows really where that community has reached; how it is regarded in the United States, the respect that it commands out there," said Jaishankar.
He said the Indian community in the US today stands more motivated, inspired, and united by the fact that Narendra Modi is India's Prime Minister.
The mega 'Howdy Modi!' event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.
It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered. Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:33 IST

Death toll in suicide attack at Ghani Campaign reaches 26

Parwan (Kabul), [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a suicide attack on Tuesday morning at the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani campaign rally in the central province of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 26 and 42 are reported to be injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:54 IST

Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of Gates foundation event

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil and rapper Riz Ahmed, both of Pakistani origin, have pulled out of an event in the US where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Global Goalkeeper Award, reported Samaa TV.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:10 IST

Another blast hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): A blast occurred near US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack in Parwan

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): At least eight people have been killed and 10 suffered injuries following a suicide attack at President Ashraf Ghani election campaign rally in Parwan district of Parwan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Deprived of citizenship, 2.6 million Pak don't have social,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 2.6 million women living in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not possess a National Identity Card (NIC), rendering them ineligible to vote and restricting their ability to play a role in the political, social and economic progr

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Snap polls underway in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 6.3 million Israelis are expected to come out to vote in the first snap polls which are currently underway across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rules out talks with US

Tehran [Iran], Sept 17 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Tuesday said that Iran will not hold talks with Washington on any level until it 'changes its behaviour' and returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Nepal: 7 choppers made emergency landing due to bad weather

Kathmandu (Nepal), Sept 17 (ANI): At least seven private choppers had to make emergency landings in Kavre and Sindhuli District of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon due to adverse weather condition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:19 IST

Minor girl abducted, gang-raped in Pakistan's Punjab province

Punjab [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another case highlighting the lack of safety for women and children in Pakistan, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by five influential men in Chak district here, the police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:37 IST

Blast hits President Ghani's campaign gathering in Central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:28 IST

Chinese envoy wishes Modi on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes Modi on his 69th birthday

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Read More
iocl