India values strong friendship with Afghanistan: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Hours after the Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, PM Modi on Tuesday said that India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan.

"It is always a delight to talk to my friend, President @ashrafghani. Congratulated him and the people of Afghanistan on the successful conduct of presidential polls and announcement of preliminary results. India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "India will always support Afghanistan in their developmental needs and to fulfil the aspirations of Afghanistan's people. A close strategic partnership between our people benefits our nations."

Meanwhile, Ghani also took to twitter to share details of the conversation between the two leaders and said, "PM Modi said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism."

"We support and are committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan. I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbour and friend but also for India's strategic partnership," he added.

President Ghani also thanked PM Modi and stressed his desire to strengthen all-round cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

