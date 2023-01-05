India 'very keen' to streamline emigration processes, create new mobility pathways; MEA

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): In a special briefing ahead of the upcoming Bharatiya Pravasi Diwas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India is very keen on streamlining the emigration procedures and building new mobility channels for its citizens in order to provide them with more opportunities for jobs.

Calling it an important subject, the Secretary (Consular and Diaspora), Ministry of External Affairs, Ausaf Sayeed said, "The government of India is very keen to streamline the emigration processes and also to create new mobility pathways for our individuals so that we could provide newer opportunities for them to look for jobs."

This is an important subject. I do not know if this will be addressed specifically during the PBD, he added further.

In a response to media queries on the role of immigration officers, the secretary said it is time to redefine their role of them from regulators to more as facilitators now.

"Also, to redefine the role of immigration officers from regulators to more facilitators now. It is what will be the essence of where we come up with the new immigration bill. This is also the thought process where we are signing the mobility and migration partnerships with various countries," he said at the special press briefing on Thursday.

The 17th edition of the PBD Convention is scheduled to be held from January 8-10 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On inviting leaders from the Caribbean, the External Affairs Ministry said the President of Guyana would arrive as the chief guest at the PBD, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, and the Prime Minister of Suriname was also coming as the special guest of honour.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.



"I am happy that the two leaders from the from Guyanese side and the Suriname side will be coming and participating in the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas. The President of Guyana is coming as the Chief Guest at the invitation of the PM, PM of Suriname is coming as the special guest of honour," the additional secretary of Latin American and the Caribbean, GV Srinivas said during the briefing.



Guyana, where 40 pc of the population is of Indian descent, elected an Indian-origin man as its president, the secretary said, adding that in Suriname, 27 per cent of the population is of India descent, the secretary said, adding, "Diaspora is our main conduit of relationship".

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians.

Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Zaneta Mascarenhas will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"Ms Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia, will be the Guest of Honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on 8 January, 2023," according to an official statement of the MEA.

Earlier, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organised on January 9, 2021 despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Convention was held in a virtual format. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 was "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The Youth PBD was also celebrated virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora" on January 8, 2021. (ANI)

