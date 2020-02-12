India, Vietnam hold delegation level talks

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Wednesday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House here.

While the Indian delegation was led by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc headed the Vietnam team. Dang is on a three-day visit to the country.

The visiting Vice-President will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

India and Vietnam links are built on the foundation of close cultural as well as civilizational links and marked by mutual trust and understanding as well are strong cooperation at the regional and international fora, according to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

After Delhi, the vice president will also visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar. (ANI)






