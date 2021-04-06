India, Vietnam hold second maritime security dialogue

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Indian and Vietnamese officials on Tuesday discussed maritime security cooperation and regional developments during a virtual meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



"India and Vietnam held their second maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 6 April 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

Last month, India and Vietnam held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council issues where both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda. Both sides had agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, held a virtual summit, during which the sides vowed to boost bilateral defense and security cooperation. (ANI)

