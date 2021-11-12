India, Vietnam review strategic partnership, agree to enhance cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Friday reviewed the recent developments in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and also agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The developments came after Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das and Vice Foreign Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dzung virtually held the 11th round of Political Consultations and the eighth round of Strategic Dialogue, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both sides "agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region," the statement said.

The IPOI was launched on November 4, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok while the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam was adopted by the Prime Ministers of both nations during their Virtual Summit in December 2020.

The main objective of the IPOI is to ensure the safety, security, and stability of the maritime domain, Observer Research Foundation said.



During the meeting, both countries expressed satisfaction over the sustained momentum in their multifaceted bilateral relations, despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, with frequent high-level engagements through virtual platforms.

They also discussed future cooperation agenda, including high-level exchanges and celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of India-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations in 2022, the statement added.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and explored new opportunities for partnership to support an economic revival in each other's country.

The Indian side also reaffirmed India's development and capacity building assistance to Vietnam through initiatives such as Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, PhD fellowships, digital connectivity and heritage conservation, the MEA said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over their close coordination at multilateral forums, including at the UN Security Council, where both India and Vietnam are concurrently serving as non-permanent members. (ANI)

