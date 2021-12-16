India, Vietnam sign letter of intent for collaboration in digital media

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India and Vietnam signed a letter of intent for collaboration in digital media to promote the sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Manh Hung inked the letter of intent here on Thursday.

The letter of intent recognises the rapid development of digital technologies, the evolution of digital services and applications that enable new forms of digital media, particularly with emerging social networks and platforms, according to official details.



"Thakur emphasised that the deep relationship between India and Vietnam was further strengthened with the recent visits of the President, Prime Minister of India to Vietnam, and that today's meeting would shape the bilateral cooperation in the field of new technologies and challenges, such as the "infodemic", which all countries are grappling with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thakur also informed the Vietnamese counterpart about the Digital Media Ethics Code being implemented by the Government since February 2021," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a press release.

"Hung has invited Thakur to Vietnam and talked about enabling the journalists of both countries to access information about the socio-economic developments in each other's nations for wider dissemination of success stories and stronger people-to-people ties," it added.

The letter considers establishing a joint task force or response team to deal with online incidents, misinformation or fake news in one country that has negative impacts on the other countries.

Both sides also committed to conducting capacity building and training programs, subject to the availability of resources of the participants, for media professionals and officials in the two countries. (ANI)

