India welcomes 2-month long ceasefire in Yemen

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Welcoming the announcement of the two-month-long ceasefire in the Yemen conflict, India has expressed hope that this truce will lead to an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen.

Responding to a question regarding the ceasefire in Yemen during the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We welcome the announcement of the two-month ceasefire in the Yemen conflict from April 2, 2022, at the initiative of UNSG's Special Envoy Hans Grundberg."

"We hope that this truce will lead to a more comprehensive and durable ceasefire and build positive momentum towards an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen," he added.



Speaking on India's relationship with Yemen, Bagchi said, "India has historical and friendly ties with Yemen and hopes for peace, security and prosperity for the people of Yemen as well as the region."

Notably, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Friday announced a two-month truce in Yemen, which comes into force on Saturday.

A civil war has been going on in Yemen since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of Hadi out of Sanaa.

According to the United Nations, the war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced around four million people, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation. (ANI)

