India welcomes Afghan presidential poll results, says committed to fighting terrorism together

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 23 (ANI): India on Monday welcomed the announcement of preliminary results of the presidential election of Afghanistan and said that New Delhi remains committed to working with the Afghan government in its "fight against terrorism".

The presidential election in Afghanistan was held on September 28 and the result was declared on Sunday in which incumbent Ashraf Ghani secured victory with 50.64 per cent votes.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We welcome the announcement of the preliminary results of the Presidential election of Afghanistan held on 28 September and commend leaders and institutions for their hard work to preserve and strengthen democracy in the country."

The MEA also extended hope that Afghan leaders and other stakeholders "will work together to further strengthen the democratic polity and to fight the serious challenges of terrorism facing the country".

"India remains committed to working with the people and Government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and in its pursuit of socio-economic development," the statement added.

Over 1.8 million people cast their votes in the elections which were held on September 28.

Ghani has gained 9,23,868 voted, paving the way for his second five-year term, Pajhowk News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.52 per cent votes. (ANI)