India welcomes agreements for normalization of relations between Israel, UAE and Bahrain

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India on Thursday welcomed the agreement for normalization of ties between Israel, UAE and Bahrain while also reiterating support for the Palestinian cause.

"We have followed the Abraham Accord between Israel, UAE, Bahrain and the US. India has always supported peace and stability in West Asia. We welcome these agreements for normalization of relations between Israel, UAE and Bahrain," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing.

"We also continue our traditional support for the Palestinian cause and hope for early resumption of direct negotiations for an acceptable two-state solution," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday signed the historic Abraham Accord in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu on Wednesday termed the accord as historic and thanked Trump for "unequivocally" standing by Israel's side and for "boldly" confronting what he called the "tyrants of Tehran".

"Thank you, President Trump. You have unequivocally stood by Israel's side and boldly confronted the tyrants of Tehran. You've proposed a realistic vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. And you have successfully brokered the historic peace that we are signing today," Netanyahu said in a tweet. (ANI)