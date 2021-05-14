India welcomes COVID-19 assistance from Kazakhstan

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India welcomed the arrival of the shipment of 5.6 million masks/respirators from Kazakhstan on Friday as part of global assistance to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this is a sign of growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Further deepening our Strategic Partnership. Welcome shipment of over 5.6 million masks/respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan," Bagchi tweeted.



On Thursday evening, Qatar and South Korea had sent a consignment of medical supplies to India.

"Taking forward our deep-rooted friendship & multi-faceted cooperation. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of The State of Qatar & the government of Qatar for the gift of 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & 4300 Remdesivir vials," EAM spokesperson tweeted.

"Our continuing cooperation with Republic of Korea. Welcome the shipment of 10000 rapid testing kits from Republic of Korea that arrived today," Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

India has received support from several countries, including the US, Russia and the UK as it battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths. (ANI) .

