India welcomes political agreement between Afghan President Ghani and Abdullah

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): India on Sunday welcomed the political agreement between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, saying that the new deal will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said: "India has consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, Constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan."

The Ministry said that it "hopes the newly-signed political agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence."

The Ministry also expressed "deep concern" over continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan and called for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of the country.

"The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from COVID-19," added the Ministry. (ANI)

