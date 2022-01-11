India welcomes UNOWAS' role in promoting preventive diplomacy, democratic traditions

New York [United States], January 11 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti highlighted the role of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWS) in promoting democracy and preventive diplomacy in the region.

"#UNOWAS's role of preventive diplomacy, political mediation and facilitation has become even more important in the current scenario," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York.

Further, in his address, Ambassador TS Tirumurti highlighted that the countries in West Africa region have remained steadfast in pursuing democratic traditions, despite a few aberrations.

The Ambassador also congratulated the people of the Gambia and Cabo Verde for reposing faith in democratic values. India also extends felicitations to elected leaders.

The Ambassador in his speech expressed concern on terrorist organizations effort to instrumentalize the religious and ethnic dimensions of the farmer-herder conflicts

Further, Ambassador T S Tirumurti expressed solidarity with the call of the Secretary-General to ensure predictable and sustainable funding to the regional security initiatives such as G5 Sahel Joint Forces.

He said that India attached high importance to its relations with West Africa region and provided more than USD 3.5 Billion in soft loans, grants, capacity building, strengthening of democratic institutions. (ANI)