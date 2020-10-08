India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi post his interaction with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said that India will always support "our Afghan sisters and brothers" in their quest for peace amid the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

The Prime Minister recalled the conversation between him and Abdullah earlier on Thursday morning as productive and said that it was based on the "various aspects" of the "strong India-Afghanistan friendship".

"Happy to have met you my friend, @DrabdullahCE. We had productive talks on various aspects of the strong India-Afghanistan friendship. India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace and in meeting their developmental aspirations," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah also wrote about the meeting saying that he spoke to PM Modi on the peace process in Afghanistan and the talks in Doha.

"Pleased to meet HE (His Excellency) Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India's support for the peace efforts," he wrote.



He further wrote that the Prime Minister assured him of India's "continued support" in the peace process.

"PM assured me of India's continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the Afghan Peace Process," Abdullah added.

This is the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

His visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)

