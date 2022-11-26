India will be the best leader to manoeuvre global dynamics: Indonesian envoy

By Ayushi Agarwal

Swaraj Dweep (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], November 26 (ANI): Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Krisnamurthi on Saturday called India the 'best leader' that can manoeuvre the global dynamics as the country held its first G20 Pre-Presidency meeting here in the island.

In a summit held in Bali earlier, the Indonesian President handed over the G20 Presidency gavel to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I would like to reiterate that India would be the best leader to manoeuvre the global dynamics as well as to establish an exciting variety of activities in concurrence with their presidency and I believe that India will serve best by providing good results as well as excellent hospitality", said the Indonesian Envoy.

Indonesia is amongst the countries who are part of the delegation visiting Andaman and Nicobar Islands where they were briefed about India's upcoming approaches as it will officially take charge from December 1, this year.

Paying her tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks, the envoy added that Indonesia is with India in fighting terrorism in all its forms.

"Looking back years ago, with Mumbai tragic incident that caused many lives, Indonesia is with India in fighting terrorism in all forms and in all manifestations. We are also a country that is very mindful of the danger that terrorist and terrorism act has done throughout the countries. So we are in support of India in that regard", she added.



Earlier, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant too stressed terrorism and said that every country must cooperate to play a very significant role in ending terrorism and outcast those who indulge in terrorism.

"It was highlighted to them(Ambassadors)that today is the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. We strongly feel that terrorism must end and every country must cooperate to play a significant role in ending terrorism and outcast those who indulge in terrorism. This was brought home to all of them and the Ambassadors agreed to play a very major role. There is total agreement on the fact that we should take very ruthless and firm action on terrorism", said G20 Sherpa.

The much-awaited meetings of the G20 Presidency are being held in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Before the meeting, the delegates went to Kala Patthar beach and took part in the yoga session and also participated in a beach-cleaning activity on Swaraj Dweep Island.

After the meeting, the delegates were taken to Radhanagar beach to view the sunset. Over 40 mission heads and international organisations on Friday reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser.

The delegates took a tour of the Cellular Jail where author and ideologue Veer Savarkar was lodged by the British. New Delhi is organising meetings throughout the country on a pan-India basis, as it is the PM Modi's vision that the G20 presidency of India should be a participative process in which everybody feels that it is his presidency.

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1. (ANI)

