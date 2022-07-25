India will help direct G20 through the next decade: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that deliberations on global issues to be held under the leadership of India will help direct the G20 through the next decade.

"In the coming months, India is also going to host the G-20 Group under its chairmanship. In this grouping, twenty big countries of the world will brainstorm on global issues under the chairmanship of India," President Murmu said.

In her maiden speech as the 15th President of India, Murmu said,"I am sure that the conclusions and policies that will emerge from this brainstorming in India will determine the direction of the coming decades."

She also stated that the international community has high hopes from India in ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain, and peace.

It is pertinent to mention that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' Summit next year for the first time.

During its presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing that G20 Summit will be preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings, and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels.

"India will assume the presidency of G20 in December 2022. Apart from the Summit which we will hold next year whose dates are yet not finalized, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organized across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," he said.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at a ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall in New Delhi today. Murmu, who is the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office, was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna.

She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the former Jharkhand governor Murmu, on July 22, registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.



The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalized, and the downtrodden.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Droupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country. Wishes poured in from the political fraternity across party lines on the victory of Murmu who will be India's first tribal president.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory. A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier to celebrate her victory.

Born in a Santali tribal family on June 30, 1958 in Uparbeda village coming under Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, she had her education from Bhubaneswar and went on to work first as a junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983. After this short stint as a clerk, she became a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre at Rairangpur till 1997.

Murmu commenced her journey in the field of politics in 1997 by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat and then went on to become the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000. Later, she also served as the national vice president of the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha.



In 2015, Murmu became the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She also became the first woman tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as the governor of a state.



Murmu devoted her life to serving society, empowering poor, downtrodden, and marginalized sections of society. She has rich administrative experience and an outstanding gubernatorial tenure in Jharkhand. Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative. (ANI)

