India will never abandon Afghan people, says NSA Doval in Moscow meet on Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], February 8 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has emphasised that India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need and that well-being and humanitarian needs of people of Afghanistan is India's foremost priority, sources said on Wednesday.

Ajit Doval, who participated in the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, also reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Kabul and need for collective efforts to fight terrorism.

Sources said Doval noted that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilised first for welfare of its people.

Apart from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting.

Various issues related to Afghanistan were discussed, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

According to sources, Doval said that Afghanistan is passing through a difficult phase and noted that India has historical and special relationship with Afghanistan.

Noting that "well being and humanitarian needs of people of Afghanistan is India's foremost priority", he said this will continue to guide the government's approach and "India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need".

Focusing on food security and medical supplies, India has so far delivered 40,000 MT of wheat, 60 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 Covid vaccines, winter clothing and 28 tonnes of disaster relief, the sources said. India's technical team is overseeing humanitarian assistance programme.

Standing with Aghans, India has granted fresh scholarships to 2260 Afghan students including 300 Afghan girls during the past two years.

Doval noted an inclusive and representative dispensation is in the larger interest of Afghan society, according to sources.

He said that terrorism has become a major threat in the region and dealing with "Daesh and terror outfits like LeT and JeM requires intensified intelligence and security cooperation" between respective states and its agencies.

India reaffirmed the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021) that calls for terror outfits including those designated by UNSCR 1267 to be denied sanctuary in the region.

Sources said Doval noted that "no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and radicalisation".



The NSA said India is and will remain an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. He said India always stood by people of Afghanistan and will always support collective efforts to help Afghan people build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again.

The third round of Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of NSA Ajit Doval in November 2021. The fourth meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in May 2022. (ANI)