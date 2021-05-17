India will soon provide liquid oxygen tankers to Nepal: Ambassador Kwatra

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): As oxygen shortage hits Nepal due to rising cases of coronavirus, India has promised to send tankers of liquid oxygen to Nepal.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a virtual event held on Monday, announced the arrival of liquid oxygen in Nepal from India within 8 to 10 days.

"India will continue helping and assisting Nepal at the hour of crisis. 2.3 million doses of Covishield vaccine have already been delivered. Within another 8 to 10 days, tankers with liquid oxygen would arrive in Nepal," ambassador Kwatra said.



Inaugurating an isolation centre in the capital Kathmandu, Ambassador Kwatra also stated that the ongoing pandemic only can end through a combined effort of individuals, communities and the government.

The new isolation centre set up at Agrawal Bhawan in Kathmandu has a capacity to hold 90 coronavirus-infected patients with two people in each room.

Nepal on Monday recorded 214 deaths due to COVID-19 and 9,198 fresh cases, taking the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 464,218, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

