India will uphold interests of developing world at UNSC: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Reformed multilateralism has become an imperative and India will uphold the interests of the developing world to strengthen the global consensus on the key contemporary challenges, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.

"As @UN marks its 75th Anniversary, reformed multilateralism has become an essential imperative. India will enter UNSC in January 2021 as a non-permanent member," Jaishankar tweeted.

"We will uphold the interests of the developing world and seek to strengthen the global consensus on a key contemporary challenge," he said in a subsequent tweet.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had said that multilateralism is in serious danger today as the bigger countries are focused on their own interests.

"Multilateral is in serious danger today as bigger countries are focused on their own interest," he had said at a book launch.

Calling for reforms at the United Nations, he had said the UN needs to be reformed. (ANI)