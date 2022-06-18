India wishes to engage with world: Piyush Goyal

Brussels [Belgium], June 18 (ANI): Asserting that India is making a rapid strike in the digital world, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Brussels expressed hope for further engagement in the IT sector.

"India's making a rapid strike in the digital world. We would further like to engage with the innovation in the IT sector. In the last few years, we worked on gender equality, sustainable development, clean energy, and hydrogen mission," Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that Europe brings cutting-edge technology, and big data to the table while India contributes to labour-intensive sectors.

"EU and India have worked together to reinstate globalisation. India wishes to engage with the world," the Union Minister said further.



Meanwhile, India and the European Union (EU) have re-launched negotiations for free trade agreement (FTA) after a 9-year lull.

"It's natural that India and EU come together to expand our friendship, trust in trade agreements, investment and greater partnership. We are committed to meeting ambitious timelines providing opportunities to businesses and people in India and the EU," he said further.

"The trust that has been developed between leaders of India and the EU, and the strong bond that businesses on both sides will lead to greater engagement in trade, investment, and strategic ties," he said, adding that there is a lot to learn from this partnership.

Piyush Goyal also inaugurated a "Mango Festival" organized in Brussels to create awareness among the Europeans and create a market for Indian mangoes in Europe.

India is a major exporter of mangoes to the world, but mostly the mangoes are going to Middle-East countries rather than coming to Europe. (ANI)

