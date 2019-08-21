India, Zambia sign 6 MoUs

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India and Zambia on Wednesday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence, education, geology and mineral resources, among others, after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

"Expanding the horizon of cooperation. PM @narendramodi & President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of #Zambia witnessed the signing of 6 MoUs, expanding the range of bilateral cooperation to various fields including defence, arts & culture, education," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.



Prior to the signing of the MoUs, Modi and Lungu held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral ties, including in the fields of trade and investment, development cooperation, capacity building, defence, and renewable energy.



Lungu is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the first visit at the level of a head of state from Africa since Modi assumed office for a consecutive second term in May. (ANI)