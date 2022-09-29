India, Zimbabwe hold second Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India and Zimbabwe on Thursday held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi where both leaders "undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations."

The Indian side was led by Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) and the Zimbabwean side was led by RM Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further advance these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs read.



Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, development partnership, defence, consular issues, agriculture, health and railways, among others.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides also agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial, an MEA press release read.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Harare. (ANI)

