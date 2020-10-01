Bangkok [Thailand], October 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Suchitra Durai on Thursday called on President of the Senate of Thailand, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.
The Indian Embassy in Thailand said that New Delhi and Bangkok have a long history of parliamentary cooperation.
"Ambassador Suchitra Durai called on the President of the Senate of Thailand H.E Mr Pornpetch Wichitcholchai. India and Thailand have a long history of parliamentary cooperation," India in Thailand tweeted. (ANI)
Indian Ambassador calls on Thailand Senate speaker
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:47 IST
