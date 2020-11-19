Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the relations between the two countries.



"CoAS Purna Chandra Thapa and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed issues of mutual interest and mutual relations between the two nations. The Nepal Army believes that this sort of meeting on regular basis would help further strengthening relations between the two countries as well as deepening them," said the release from Directorate of Public Relations and Information of Nepal Army.

The meeting comes nearly two weeks after the visit of Indian Army chief General MM Naravane who was conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army.

Gen Naravane had also called on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his three-day visit. (ANI)

