Indian Ambassador Saurabh Kumar donates food to Yangon General Hospital Covid-19 treatment centre

Nay Pyi Taw [Myanmar], November 28 (ANI): India on Saturday donated food to Yangon General Hospital COVID-19 treatment centre as part of its efforts to help neighbours amid the pandemic.

"@AmbSaurabhKumar donated food to Yangon General Hospital Covid -19 treatment centre today," said Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

During their visit to Myanmar last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla presented 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to the State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi as a symbol of "India's commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic".



The Indian dignitaries also indicated India's willingness to prioritise Myanmar in sharing vaccines as and when these become available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in the 75th United Nations General Assembly, had assured the international community that India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. In India and in our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines," he said. (ANI)

