Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela presents credentials to Bhutanese King

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 20 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sudhakar Dalela on Saturday presented his credentials to the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as the Ambassador of India to Bhutan.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy to Thimphu wrote, "Sudhakar Dalela presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan, to His Majesty, The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, at a special ceremony today in Tashichhodzong, Thimphu."



Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela reaffirmed India's commitment to work together to further strengthen exemplary bilateral ties, characterized by mutual trust, understanding, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties.





India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. Compared to other bilateral ties in India's neighbourhood, the relationship with Bhutan is relatively trouble-free and cordial.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established in 1968 with the appointment of a resident representative of India in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu. The India House (Embassy of India in Bhutan) was inaugurated on May 14, 1968, and Resident Representatives were exchanged in 1971.

Ambassadorial level relations began with the upgrading of residents to embassies in 1978. The basis for bilateral relations between India and Bhutan is formed by the Indo-Bhutan Treaty of 1949, which provides for, among others, "perpetual peace and friendship, free trade and commerce and equal justice to each other's citizens."

This relationship becomes even more important because four Indian states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and West Bengal - share a 699-kilometre-long boundary with Bhutan. India is important to Bhutan in multiple ways. It is Bhutan's largest trading partner - both as a source and a market for its goods. (ANI)

