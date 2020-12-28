Indian Ambassador to Nepal congratulated Top Bahadur Rayamajhi for being appointed as Minister in Oli's new Cabinet

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 28 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday congratulated Top Bahadur Rayamajhi for being appointed as the Minister in new Cabinet of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

During the meeting, Kwatra and Rayamajhi discussed about taking forward India and Nepal's bilateral energy and power cooperation.

"Called on Hon'ble Mr. Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister and congratulated him on his appointment as Minister. Discussed taking forward bilateral energy & power cooperation, including implementation of joint projects," the Indian envoy tweeted.



Oli on December 25 inducted eight new ministers while a portfolio of six ministers has been reassigned. Oli made changes on board the Cabinet after dissolving parliament, which had led a majority of seven ministers on board to resign en-masse.

In the latest round of changes on Council of Ministers, Oli welcomed Top Bahadur Rayamajhi as Minister for Energy, Mani Thapa as Minister for Water Supply, Prabhu Sah as Minister for Urban Development and Prem Ale as Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation.

Similarly, Oli appointed Ganesh Thagunna as Minister for General Administration, Gauri Shanker Chaudhary as Minister of Labor and Employment and Julie Kumari Mahato as Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens. (ANI)

