Indian Ambassador to Nepal makes farewell call on country's Foreign Minister Gyawali

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 15 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Sunday made a farewell call on Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali here, days before his retirement from the post and subsequent return to New Delhi.

"Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri paid a farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at Singhdurbar today," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Sunday.

Puri had assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Nepal on March 25, 2017, and presented his credentials to the Nepalese President the following day.

Prior to Kathmandu, he had served as Ambassador of India in Brussels from 2014-2017, and as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York from 2009 to 2013. (ANI)