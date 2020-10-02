Indian Ambassador to Russia pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Moscow [Russia], October 2 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Lomonosovski Prospekt and the Embassy as part of the concluding events of 150th birth anniversary of Bapu.

"Concluding events of 150th birth anniversary of MahatmaGandhi - Ambassador paid floral tributes at Lomonosovski Prospekt and the Embassy, where PM @narendramodi's video was screened and the book "Mahatma Gandhi and Modern World" was released," Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

"Gandhiji was Indian, but he didn't belong only to India," the Embassy added.



Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

