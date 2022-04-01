Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan calls on new head of Tajikistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], April 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh called on Jonon S Sherali, newly-appointed head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan on Friday.



Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Tajikistan said that Viraj Singh is "looking forward to working together to further augment the bilateral relations" between the two countries.

