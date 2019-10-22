Indian and Pakistan unlikely to sign agreement on Kartarpur corridor on Oct 23

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): An agreement between India and Pakistan over the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is unlikely to be signed on Wednesday, sources told ANI.

Earlier both the sides had confirmed that the agreement would be signed on October 23.

However, the sources have not confirmed the next date for the agreement signing.

India had earlier said that there was "agreement" between New Delhi and Islamabad on all other issues except the matter of service fee to be charged from Indian pilgrims.

From the very start, Pakistan has been insisting on levying a fee of USD 20 each pilgrim visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara through the corridor.

However, the Indian side has urged the Islamic nation to not charge the proposed fee.

Earlier in the day, Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal saying that the issue of service charge has been resolved.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours, Dunya News had reported.

India and Pakistan have held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

From the Indian side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

