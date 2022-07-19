Indian Army Chief calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday as part of his four-day visit to the country.

"General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, COAS Indian Army paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He visited Defence Service Command & Staff College, Mirpur & delivered a lecture on India's Security Perspective to student officers & faculty of Armed Forces War Course," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

The Indian Army Chief, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh, is also accompanied by a three-member delegation on this trip.

India and Bangladesh enjoy robust and multifaceted bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and connectivity, energy and power, water resources, border management, defence and security, culture and people-to-people links.

A day earlier, the Indian Army Chief called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between the two countries.



"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to #PrimeMinister of #Bangladesh and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between #Bangladesh and #India," the Indian Army tweeted.

On Monday, the Indian Army Chief also interacted with other military officials of Bangladesh including General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

"General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal #ChiefofNavalStaff, #BangladeshNavy & Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of #BangladeshAirForce and discussed aspects of mutual interest," the Indian Army tweeted.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, COAS #BangladeshArmy and discussed ways to enhance & strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," Indian Army said in a tweet. The Indian Army chief, who arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, received a Guard of Honour at a convention centre of the Armed Forces in Dhaka on Monday.

The India-Bangladesh relationship is an important element of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. 2021 was of special significance as both countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, five decades of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of its Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (ANI)

