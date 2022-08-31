Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande to arrive in Nepal on September 4

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 31 (ANI): Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande will arrive in Nepal on September 4th, 2022 on a five-day visit at the invitation of General Parbhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army.

Issuing a press release on Wednesday, the Nepal Army confirmed his scheduled visit from September 4-8, 2022.

As per the release, the main events in his programme include paying homage at the martyr's memorial in the Army Pavilion, receiving a guard of honour at the Army Headquarters, holding office meetings with his counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma, handover various non-lethal military items to Nepali Army, interaction with the student officers at Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri and visit Mid-Command Headquarter, Pokhara.

The main highlight of the visit will be the conferment of the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army to General Pande by the President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari.



General Pande is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit.

Last year, Nepali Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma visited India from November 9 to 12 at the invitation of former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

During his visit, Prabhu Ram Sharma met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

General Sharma was also conferred with the honorary title of Chief of the Indian Army. Former President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Conferring the highest rank to the chiefs of each other's militaries is a tradition that has been followed by Nepal and India since 1950 after Indian Army Chief General KM Cariappa visited Nepal. (ANI)

