Indian Army Chief hands over non-lethal military equipment to Nepalese counterpart

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 5 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande handed over various non-lethal military equipment to his Nepalese counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma in Kathmandu on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army chief met Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff at Army Headquarters.



The Indian Army chief is in Nepal to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS proceeded on a four-day visit to #Nepal. The visit will provide an opportunity to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Indian Army had tweeted.

This is Gen Pande's first visit to Nepal as Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Continuing a tradition of friendship between both armies, the Indian Army Chief will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on September 5, 2022, in a ceremony at Sital Nivas, the official residence of the President of Nepal.

