New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane On Sunday proceeded on a five-day visit to Israel.
The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both the countries, said Indian Army.
The visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Israel to strengthen ties. (ANI)
Indian Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for 5-day visit to Israel
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 11:10 IST
