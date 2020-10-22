Indian Army hands back Chinese soldier who strayed across LAC

Beijing [China], October 21 (ANI): A Chinese soldier, who had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh, has been handed over to the Chinese side by the Indian Army on Wednesday morning, said the Chinese-state media Global Times' editor-in-Chief, Hu Xinjin.



"The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning. His safe return brings an optimistic message to the tense China-India border. It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two," he tweeted.

The soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector on Monday after he had strayed across the LAC.

According to the Indian Army, the People's Liberation Army soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region. (ANI)

