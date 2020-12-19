Indian Army refutes Pakistan's claim of targeting UN vehicle in PoK

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The reports emerging from the Pakistan side regarding the Indian Army targeting the UN vehicle in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are completely false and factually incorrect, said India while responding to Islamabad's claim that India had "specifically targeted" the vehicle.

According to sources, the Indian Army has denied reports about it targeting United Nations Military Observers' vehicle in PoK.

"There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless," said the sources.

Earlier, Pakistan had accused India of having "specifically targeted" a United Nations vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control, Dawn reported.



Speaking at a press conference, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Foreign Office spokesperson, said that the incident occurred at around 10:45 am in the Chirikot sector along the LoC (Line of Control).

This comes after Pakistan claiming that India was planning a surgical strike against the country.

In a statement at a press conference in Dubai where he is ending a two-day visit, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.

According to Dawn, Pakistan Army had been put on high alert amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.

The new claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the LoC opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

