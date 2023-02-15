Indian Army team delivers relief material to Aleppo, Syria

Aleppo [Syria], February 15 (ANI): An Indian Army team deployed as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on Wednesday delivered relief material to Aleppo, Syria.

The material included rations and medicine from the government of India as well as contributions from the international community.



"#IndianArmy team deployed in @UNDOF delivers relief material to Aleppo, #Syria. This included rations & medicines from Government of #India as well as contributions from the international community," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army tweeted on Wednesday.



Under 'Operation Dost', Union Health Ministry provided life-saving humanitarian medical Assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India is helping Syria and Turkey with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. @MoHFW_India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc as part of India's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria."



On February 6, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.8 ravaged Turkey and Syria.

According to a statement issued earlier by the Union Health ministry, emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items, and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore was arranged and promptly dispatched to Turkey and Syria.

Three truckloads of relief materials, comprising life-saving emergency medicines and protective items, were arranged at the Hindon airbase.

The consignment consisted of 5,945-ton emergency relief material, including 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items, and three categories of critical care pieces of equipment, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

On February 10, more relief materials were mobilised for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables, and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at Rs 1.4 crore, the statement from the Union Health ministry read.

Indian Army's 'SANCHAR', a network-independent, real-time tracking and messaging module, is also being used in affected areas of Turkey where Indian Army teams have been deployed to provide relief to the local population.

The system, which can be used by all defence and paramilitary forces to track team members and assets in battlefield areas, has been developed by an Army team including Captain Karan Singh and Sub PG Sapre.

Captain Singh is currently deployed in Turkey for disaster relief operations.

SANCHAR is compatible with all-map formats and GPS constellations. It has a compact size (12x12x5 cm) and is lightweight. The system has a communication range of 1.5-2 km and a battery life of six to seven hours. It is low cost as compared to its variables. (ANI)

