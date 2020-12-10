Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 Bangladeshi crew after boat suffers breakdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 19 Bangladeshi crewmen from a fishing boat named 'Rana', which was adrift at the sea southeast of Paradip, Odisha, due to mechanical breakdown.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Bangladeshi fishing boat was adrift for 10 days due to a breakdown in machinery.

"#Savinglives In #Sea-Air coordinated operation, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Varad rescued 19 crew from distressed Bangladeshi boat SE of Paradip. Boat adrift for 10 days due to machinery breakdown prior rescue by #ICG. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @ihcdhaka," said Indian Coast Guard in a tweet.



The distressed crew consisting of Bangladeshi nationals were provided with first aid, food and water, while the boat was towed to safety, informed the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Close maritime neighbours and #FriendsInNeed... #FirstResponder@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Varad rescues crew of 19 #Bangladesh nationals on board Bangaldeshi boat adrift at sea," tweeted India in Bangladesh.

In another tweet, the Embassy said: "#Bangladesh fishing boat 'Rana', adrift at sea due to mechanical breakdown, towed to safety by @IndiaCoastGuard... Distressed crew of 19 nationals provided with first aid, food and water... Safe handover to Coast Guard being arranged." (ANI)

