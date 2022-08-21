Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 Bangladeshi fishermen

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen on Sunday after rescuing 10 fishermen earlier today.



A total of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen have been rescued in three separate operations on a single day amidst extreme challenging conditions and rough seas.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Anmol rescued 10 Bangladeshi fishermen found in water (#BayOfBengal) today. Search for the remaining 02 missing Bangladeshi fishermen is in progress by #ICG ships and aircraft" Indian Coast Guard tweeted yesterday.

Meanwhile, on August 18, the Indian Coast Guard launched a Chetak Helicopter from Daman and rescued 14 stranded fishermen of Fishing Boat (FB) Tulsi Devi off Valsad coast.

Earlier on Wednesday, at about 11:30 am Coast Guard Air Station Daman was tasked to render rescue assistance to stranded FB Tulsi Devi which had sailed from Krishnapur fishing harbour Valsad on August 16, Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) read.

The increasing perilous conditions with the swell height of 5-6 meters, strong gusty winds of 20-25 knots and sea state 5 in the area precluded rescue by ship or boats in the area.

Displaying unmatched resilience, the aircraft successfully rescued all crew members of the distressed FB and safely airlifted them to Coast Guard Air Station Daman.

On arrival, a preliminary medical examination was undertaken and the fishermen were provided with first aid. All survivors were conveyed to their next of kin. (ANI)

