Indian contingent departs for Sri Lanka joint exercise Mitra Shakti 21

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 (ANI): The eighth edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral joint Exercise Mitra Shakti will be conducted at Combat Training School, Ampara in Sri Lanka from October 4 to 15.

An all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion of the Sri Lankan Army, the Ministry of Defence informed in a statement.



"The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations," the statement said.

The exercise will involve tactical level operations at the sub-unit level in an international Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment and will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian Nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at the grass-root level between both Armies, the ministry informed.

The seventh edition of Exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN)in Maharashtra, India back in 2019. (ANI)

