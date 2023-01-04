'Indian diaspora has emerged as a dynamic and powerful entity': Secretary, MEA

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Indian diaspora is the world's largest and oldest diaspora in the world and it has emerged as a very dynamic and powerful entity recognized globally, said the Secretary (Consular and Diaspora), Ministry of External Affairs, Ausaf Sayeed on Wednesday.

He made these remarks during a curtain raiser event for the upcoming Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas that is going to be held next week in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. "The Indian diaspora is perhaps the world's largest and oldest diaspora," said Ausaf Sayeed during the event titled Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Celebrating Diaspora in the Era of Amrit Kaal.

"The numbers are roughly in the range of 32 million comprising about 18.68 million persons of Indian origin essentially, those who have India connection but have acquired foreign nationality and 13.45 million non-resident Indians, those holding Indian passports and of these 13.45 around 8.75 million are living and working in the Gulf countries. So, the Indian diaspora is very well spread almost across 210 countries from Caribbean islands to Southeast Asia Africa, North America and Europe," he added.

With the passage of time, Secretary Sayeed said the diaspora has emerged as a very dynamic and powerful entity recognized globally for their skill, hard work, nature, tenacity and contribution in different fields.

Calling the Indian diaspora a constituent of India's soft power, the secretary underlined the Indian diaspora growing global influence and said it is gaining political influence worldwide with many heads of state owing their origin to India.

"Many parliamentarians including the heads of state of several countries owe their origin to India in some countries. In some countries, the Indian diaspora has even six generations, which is there like in Malaysia. There are at least seven countries, which have presidents or prime ministers of Indian ancestry. For example, UK Ireland, Portugal, Mauritius, Guyana, Suriname and Seychelles" he said.

Referring to the Indian diaspora as a living bridge strengthening the bond between the country and the countries where they are living, the Secretary said that it is instrumental in propelling India's economic growth.



Secretary Sayeed said that government believes that the diaspora is instrumental in propelling the country's growth by means of promoting trade and investments, through technology transfer, and cultural diplomacy.

"So there are many things in which the diaspora has been playing a direct or indirect role. Just to give an example of remittances, alone even during the peak of the pandemic and Financial year 2021. The World Bank has described India as the highest recipient of remittances with about US Dollars, 87 billion coming in that Financial year, indicating the resilience of, not only the monetary flows but also the Indian origin people," he said.

"In most places where the diaspora settled in terms of the immigrant groups, the Indian immigrant groups are relatively well settled and more financially and educationally sound. So, of these remittances, another significant thing that has come up is that the working class alone contributed about USD 54.42 billion to the total remittances. This again goes to the importance of the working class within the diaspora so you know our diaspora is both," he added.

Speaking on the nature of the Indian diaspora, he said, "Our diaspora is both low-skill occupations as well as those with high intellectual capital and Leadership capabilities and together they are contributing in a meaningful manner."

Furthermore, he said the Indian government regards the diaspora as a living bridge, which strengthens the bond between India and the countries where they are living.

"So it's a very important element of our foreign policy. You would have also noticed that wherever the top leaders from India, whether it is the prime minister or it is the EAM or other ministers go abroad to visit any country they make it a point that there is invariably a diaspora engagement. So that there is a learning process. It's there, it's two-way communication," he added.

The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to be held from January 8-10 in Indore. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations. (ANI)

