Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressing the Indian diaspora of Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressing the Indian diaspora of Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday.

Indian diaspora important component of country's aspiration to be inclusive, equitable: Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:19 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called the Indian diaspora an important component of country's aspiration to be an inclusive, equitable and prosperous nation, adding that they have a momentous role to play in the evolution, growth, and future of India.
Naidu made the remarks while addressing the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan here. Referring to the transformative economic and social changes taking place in India as a result of the concerted efforts by the government and the strong will of the people of India, the Vice President said that the Indian diaspora formed the 4th 'D' in the quartet of 'D's that was propelling India forward, with the first three being democracy, demand and demographic dividend.
"Through your connections with the local population here, you are well placed to identify opportunities, which will promote linkages between our two countries, not only limited to economic tie-ups, but also to better understanding and appreciation of our culture and heritage in Azerbaijan", he told the Indian community.
The Vice President complimented the vibrant Indian community in the country for contributing positively to the social and economic progress of Azerbaijan and for making a strong impression within the local business community through their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. He also complimented them for their collective efforts in promoting Indian culture and heritage.
Naidu said that the Indian government considered it a priority to better connect and reach out to its overseas community and added that India had taken many steps to provide better services to its diasporas, such as providing 24-hour access and assistance to those in need.
"There is a conscious effort to engage actively with our community around the world through digital platforms and social media, and these initiatives have borne positive fruits," he said.
He urged the members of the Indian community to act as a living bridge between India and Azerbaijan.
The Vice President also conveyed his warm Diwali wishes to the members of the diaspora.
Referring to the historical civilizational linkages, strong cultural affinities and shared values of respect for diversities of other cultures that bound India and Azerbaijan together since time immemorial, the Vice President called for further deepening of ties between the two nations.
Speaking of the steady growth in bilateral trade, the Vice President stressed upon the need to further enhance economic engagement between the two countries.
"I can see many opportunities for Indian companies to engage with their counterparts in the field such as information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agriculture and food processing to name a few," he added.
Naidu said that India and Azerbaijan have always been strong collaborators in the field of culture. He thanked Azerbaijan for their active participation in celebrating the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. He also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to mark this historic occasion.
He said that the Government of India would continue to actively engage with Azerbaijan in the field of culture, to promote appreciation of each other's cultures and to enhance people-to-people contacts. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:24 IST

US: 1 injured in shooting inside mall in Florida, 3 suspects at large

Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Peace remains prerequisite for progress in relations: Venkaiah Naidu

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Any attempts to disrupt peace and interference in India's internal matters will not be tolerated, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday, adding that while New Delhi wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries "including its immediate neighbours

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Imran Khan issues directives to allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Lahore's Services Hospital, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:22 IST

Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas concurrently accredited as India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diplomat Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:42 IST

Abduction of my father attempt to terrorise Pakistanis who dare...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Thursday called the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:56 IST

Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:13 IST

Trump attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict' in its duties

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday came down heavily on the US Federal Reserve, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the country's economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:36 IST

India asks countries to take action against 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday urged foreign countries to take action against the so-called 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan across all their missions in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:44 IST

39 found dead in truck believed to be Chinese nationals, says UK Police

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): The UK police on Thursday said that the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England were believed to be Chinese nationals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:02 IST

India to launch RuPay card in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that India will launch RuPay card in Saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country to help the Indian pilgrims visiting Mecca Madina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:58 IST

Saint-Denis: Leaders from India, France and Vanilla Islands at...

Saint-Denis [Reunion Island], Oct 24 (ANI): In a first, leaders of India, France and Vanilla Islands comprising Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles in the western Indian Ocean participated in a 'Choose La Reunion' business meet here.

Read More
iocl