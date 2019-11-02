PM Modi was seen interacting with children gathered at the hotel Marriott Marquis in Bangkok on Saturday
PM Modi was seen interacting with children gathered at the hotel Marriott Marquis in Bangkok on Saturday

Indian diaspora in Thailand welcomes PM Modi

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit.
Dressed in plain white Kurta and half-jacket, the Prime Minister was seen waving and smiling at the crowd gathered at Hotel Marriott Marquis here. He also interacted with the children.
Modi is on a three-day visit to Thailand, where he is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit.
He is also slated to address the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok later on Saturday.
The release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, would be the other highlights of the Prime Minister's visit.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Volcano erupts on Japan's Satsuma-Iojima island

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima island in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:58 IST

India committed to balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations: PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:21 IST

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN, East Asia, RCEP summits

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday for a three-day visit to Thailand where he is scheduled to participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:39 IST

9 school children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Darqad district

Darqad [Afghanistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Nine school children were killed in a blast in Tahkhar province's Darqad district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:38 IST

Pak troops suffer heavy casualties in border clash with...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan suffered heavy casualties after its military clashed with Afghan border troops in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:25 IST

Rajnath Singh meets Afghan Chief Executive in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:23 IST

Intern'l laws, mechanisms need implementation without 'double...

Taskent (Uzbekistan) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Existing international laws and mechanisms are needed to be implemented without "double standards" to combat terrorists, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:43 IST

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:29 IST

Rami Ranger applauds Indian govt's efforts to spread teachings...

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Businessman Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the Indian community has applauded the efforts of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread and promote the teachings of Sikh religion and its Gurus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:28 IST

USA: Chad Wolf named acting Homeland Security Chief

Washington [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The Under Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Wolf, has been named the next acting DHS chief, the White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:08 IST

Rajnath Singh attends SCO meeting in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:58 IST

US refuses to discuss Russian-Chinese idea against...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has been refusing to launch negotiations on the initiative of Russia and China on preventing an arms race in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Read More
iocl