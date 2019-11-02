Indian diaspora in Thailand welcomes PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit.

Dressed in plain white Kurta and half-jacket, the Prime Minister was seen waving and smiling at the crowd gathered at Hotel Marriott Marquis here. He also interacted with the children.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Thailand, where he is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit.

He is also slated to address the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok later on Saturday.

The release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, would be the other highlights of the Prime Minister's visit.

