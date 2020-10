New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian diplomat Dr Neena Malhotra has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of San Marino.



According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dr Malhotra, 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will have the residence in Rome.

Presently, she is serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy. (ANI)